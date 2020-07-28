Mayor Stoney announces budget plan for memorial park in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Mayor Levar Stoney and members of the Shockoe Alliance announced a capital improvement budget amendment worth $25-50 million for a commemoration and memoriliazation of Richmond’s complete history in Shockoe Bottom.
The budget is part of the city’s five-year CIP plan.
“This investment will help us turn the collective vision that we had for so long, into a reality,” Mayor Stoney said.
The memorial park, a vision developed by the Shockoe Alliance and informed by decades of community work in the area, will use green space and structural sites such a heritage center or museum to create a space of memorialization, education and atonement.
Priority investments will include the Shockoe Area, various African American burial grounds and the Slave Trail.
“These areas have too long suffered from insufficient investment, and today we make a down payment,” Stoney said.
The effort will begin with a $3.5 million investment in the Shockoe Area Memorial Park.
“Shockoe Bottom is a sight of conscious memorialization, reflection, education and atonement,” Stoney said.
The space will encompass the African American Burial Ground, the Devil’s Half Acre site and the two blocks east of the railroad tracks that may constitute a future archaeological site.
