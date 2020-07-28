Man burned, pets saved in Colonial Heights basement fire

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered burns to his hands after a basement fire in Colonial Heights Tuesday morning.
Fire crews from Colonial Heights and Chesterfield County were called to a home on the 19900 block of Oaklawn Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
Officials say a small fire happened in the basement. Two people in the home, as well as two cats and a dog made it out safely.
The man who was burned was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
