Man accused in Delaware shooting arrested in Virginia
By Associated Press | July 28, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 4:00 PM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - A man accused in the shooting death of Delaware man has been arrested in Virginia.

Dover police said 25-year-old Tysheen Maxwell was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Newport News, Virginia Friday.

He is awaiting extradition back to Delaware to face charges for first-degree murder and felony firearm possession.

Police say Maxwell shot Thomas Gilbert in Dover, Delaware earlier this month.

Gilbert was found with multiple gunshot wounds by officers responding to a call about the shooting and pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not immediately clear if Maxwell had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

