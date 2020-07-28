Lt. Gov. Fairfax files appeal in $400 million defamation lawsuit against CBS

Lt. Gov. Fairfax files appeal in $400 million defamation lawsuit against CBS
Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax has filed an appeal in his $400 million defamation lawsuit against CBS. (Source: NBC12)
July 28, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 7:07 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax has filed an appeal in his $400 million defamation lawsuit against CBS.

Fairfax filed the appeal with the U.S Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit nearly six months after a judge tossed out his initial lawsuit, in which he accused the TV network of airing false and politically-motivated allegations from Meredith Watson and Dr. Vanessa Tyson in February 2019.

[ Judge dismisses lieutenant governor’s libel suit against CBS ]

The two women claimed Fairfax sexually assaulted them more than 15 years ago. Fairfax denies the allegations.

[ Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax sues CBS for $400 million ]

CBS has yet to respond to Fairfax’s appeal.

Back in November, the network said “the lawsuit was to disparage and attack two women who accuse him of sexual assault.”

[ CBS calls Fairfax’s defamation suit a ploy to ‘attack’ accusers ]

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.