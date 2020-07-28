Lt. Gov. Fairfax files appeal in $400 million defamation lawsuit against CBS

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax has filed an appeal in his $400 million defamation lawsuit against CBS.
Fairfax filed the appeal with the U.S Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit nearly six months after a judge tossed out his initial lawsuit, in which he accused the TV network of airing false and politically-motivated allegations from Meredith Watson and Dr. Vanessa Tyson in February 2019.
The two women claimed Fairfax sexually assaulted them more than 15 years ago. Fairfax denies the allegations.
CBS has yet to respond to Fairfax’s appeal.
Back in November, the network said “the lawsuit was to disparage and attack two women who accuse him of sexual assault.”
