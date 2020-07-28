LIVE: Mayor Stoney to make announcement about future of Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Mayor Levar Stoney is expected to make an announcement regarding the future of Shockoe Bottom on Tuesday.
Stoney along with City Council President Cynthia Newbille and Delegate Delores McQuinn will gather at noon at the location known as the Devil’s Half Acre, near Main Street Station.
This plot of land, which stretches across Broad Street, is the site of the former Lumpkin’s Slave Jail complex where thousands of men, women and children were imprisoned, tortured and sold across the country.
The site was owned and operated by Robert Lumpkin.
Details on what will be announced have not been released.
However, in 2018 members of the Rose Center for Public Leadership, operated by the National League of Cities and the Urban Land Institute, visited Richmond to help devise a plan to reinvigorate Shockoe Bottom.
Those members surveyed the area’s history, especially the Devil’s Half Acre, and spoke with community members and business owners.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
