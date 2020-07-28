John Marshall Courthouse closing due to COVID-19 concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The John Marshall Courthouse in Richmond is closing due to COVID-19 exposure concerns.
The closure will be effective from Wednesday, July 29 through Aug. 4, or until further notice.
The Richmond General District Court, John Marshall Criminal and Traffic Division on the 2nd floor is the only part impacted.
The closure was ordered due to “potential threats to the health and safety of employees and the general public due to exposure to COVID-19 in the office.”
During the closure, all video arraignments and bond motions will be handled at the Marsh at Manchester Courthouse, the order says.
During this period of time, the magistrate has been instructed to schedule all John Marshall Courthouse bonded arraignments for the week of Aug. 10. The assignment of these released individuals will be at the John Marshall Courthouse.
