Inmate death in Hopewell not related to COVID-19

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Department of Justice says an inmate’s death in a correctional center in Hopewell was not related to COVID-19.
On July 27 at approximately 12:15 a.m., an inmate identified as Shareef Muhammad, 41, was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Petersburg Medium security facility in Hopewell.
Staff responding to the incident conducted life-saving measures.
The Department of Justice says Muhammad was sentenced in the District of Maryland to a 144- month sentence for:
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute One Kilogram or more of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Cocaine Base
- A Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Heroin.
FCI Petersburg is a medium security facility that currently houses 1,450 male inmates.
