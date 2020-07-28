Hanover schools hold virtual town hall on ‘Return to Learn’ plan

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools will be holding a virtual town hall on the county’s Return to Learn plan.
The Return to Learn plan allows students to choose to return to in-person learning or opt to stay home.
The online school will also follow a consistent daily schedule that will include online meetings with teachers and classmates, independent and small group work opportunities, and academic intervention when needed.
For more information about the online school and registration, click here.
The virtual town hall will take place on July 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
