Hanover families rally in support of ‘parent’s choice’ in Return to Lean plan

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Families gathered on Tuesday in support of the Hanover County Public Schools’ option to allow parents to choose if their child attends school in-person this fall or not.
The Return to Learn plan allows students to choose to return to in-person learning or opt to stay home.
The online school will also follow a consistent daily schedule that will include online meetings with teachers and classmates, independent and small group work opportunities and academic intervention when needed.
Tuesday morning, 70 people made their way to the school board office in an effort to show they appreciate the school system offering choices for families in the fall.
“We hope they hear how appreciative we are of their decision, and we are grateful that they don’t change their decision.”
Parents and students held signs that said “I want to go back to school,” and “Thank you for parent choice.”
”Where I live, our internet is almost nonexistent. We have a jet pack and get 15GB a month, it’s gone in two days, trying to have two kids on a Zoom meeting with no internet, it is extremely difficult,” explained Lauren Rhyne, a mom of three who helped organize the rally.
Rhyne says those who came out to demonstrate believe it is up to the parent to decide what is best for them and what is best for their child.
Hanover families have until Friday, July 31 to opt into virtual learning, if not, they will default into in-person classes.
“Some children don’t have access to internet, don’t have an adult that can stay with them and make sure they get their work done, and some need that stability of going to school,” said Rhyne.
For more information about the online school and registration, click here.
The virtual town hall will take place on July 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
