Hanover County creates job search app

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Economic Development has created a new app called “Hiring in Hanover, VA” to help those searching for work in the county.
While the app does not have individual job listings, the app provides a direct link to a business’s job page or job search of Hanover-based companies.
“Each listing also includes representative job openings, a description of the company, address information, a link to the company’s website, and additional instructions about accessing local jobs on each company’s web page,” Hanover County Economic Development said.
Job listings will also be able to filter searches by keywords, such as “sales,” so job seekers are able to find businesses that are jobs related to the field.
“Our primary goal in creating this app is to provide an easy-to-use resource to help connect Hanover-based companies and potential job candidates,” said Jessica Hartness, Existing Business Manager at Hanover County Economic Development. “Hanover enjoys a diversified industry base along with a skilled and capable labor pool. We are hoping that this app assists with marrying the two.”
Hanover businesses that would like to be included can apply, here.
For more information, click here.
