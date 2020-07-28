Governor Northam to make announcements on COVID-19 in Virginia, plans to curb rise in cases

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures duding a news conference at the Capitol Monday May 4, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam announced a phase one opening of the state beginning May 15.(AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Source: Steve Helber)
July 28, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 11:16 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is expected to make announcements to curb COVID-19 numbers in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia which including Virginia Beach, Portsmouth and Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

The eastern part of the state is seeing a high positivity rate in COVID-19 cases.

Just ten days ago, the eastern region saw a 12.3% positivity rate. As of now, the positivity rate is at 10.8%. Virginia, excluding the eastern region, is at 6.0% positivity rate.

Gov. Northam is also expected to address testing in the commonwealth as well as CARES Act funding for localities.

Virginia received $3.3 billion in CARES ACT funding.

At least $200 million went directly to Fairfax County due to the county’s population size.

The remaining localities in the state actually split $1.3 billion.

As of June, the state paid out $1.6 billion with an additional $1.1 billion still unallocated.

