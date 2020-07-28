Gov. Northam announces COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Hampton Roads area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced mitigation efforts to curb COVID-19 numbers in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia which includes Virginia Beach, Portsmouth and Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.
The eastern part of the state is seeing a high positivity rate in COVID-19 cases.
Northam announced an executive order for the Hampton Roads area that will be effective Friday at 12 a.m. and includes:
- No alcohol sales after 10 p.m.
- All restaurants must close by midnight
- Indoor dining is limited to 50% - this includes breweries and wineries
- Bans gatherings of 50 or more people
Just ten days ago, the eastern region saw a 12.3% positivity rate. As of now, the positivity rate is 10.8%. Virginia, excluding the eastern region, is at 6.0% positivity rate.
Gov. Northam is also addressed testing in the commonwealth as well as CARES Act funding for localities.
Virginia received $3.3 billion in CARES ACT funding. At least $200 million went directly to Fairfax County due to the county’s population size. The remaining localities in the state actually split $1.3 billion.
As of June, the state paid out $1.6 billion with an additional $1.1 billion still unallocated.
