Gov. Northam announces COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Hampton Roads area
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures duding a news conference at the Capitol Monday May 4, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam announced a phase one opening of the state beginning May 15.(AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Source: Steve Helber)
July 28, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 3:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced mitigation efforts to curb COVID-19 numbers in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia which includes Virginia Beach, Portsmouth and Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

The eastern part of the state is seeing a high positivity rate in COVID-19 cases.

Northam announced an executive order for the Hampton Roads area that will be effective Friday at 12 a.m. and includes:

  • No alcohol sales after 10 p.m.
  • All restaurants must close by midnight
  • Indoor dining is limited to 50% - this includes breweries and wineries
  • Bans gatherings of 50 or more people

Just ten days ago, the eastern region saw a 12.3% positivity rate. As of now, the positivity rate is 10.8%. Virginia, excluding the eastern region, is at 6.0% positivity rate.

Gov. Northam is also addressed testing in the commonwealth as well as CARES Act funding for localities.

Virginia received $3.3 billion in CARES ACT funding. At least $200 million went directly to Fairfax County due to the county’s population size. The remaining localities in the state actually split $1.3 billion.

As of June, the state paid out $1.6 billion with an additional $1.1 billion still unallocated.

