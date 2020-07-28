Forecast: Heat Advisory, plus an evening storm chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One last day of extreme heat, then a few scattered evening storms provide spotty relief.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY FOR HEAT & HUMIDITY
TUESDAY: Heat Advisory. Mostly to partly sunny and very hot and humid again. Dry during the day with Few scattered showers and storms during the evening. Highs in the upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few isolated storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few isolated showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated PM shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated PM shower and storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
