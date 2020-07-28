Chesterfield Farmer’s Market celebrates Farmer’s Market Week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Farmers Market joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week. National Farmers Market Week is from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8.
The Chesterfield County Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mimms Loop in the Chesterfield County government complex.
This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers markets play in the food system as demonstrated by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the middle of a global pandemic, farmers’ markets, like all other small businesses have been scrambling to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them.
When conventional food supply chains failed at the start of the pandemic, farmers’ markets and local food systems clearly displayed the resiliency of short supply chains and interest in local foods spiked nationwide.
