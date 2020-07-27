Woman dies after being hit by vehicle backing out of driveway

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was killed after a vehicle backing out of a driveway hit her, police said.
Henrico police were called around 8:40 a.m. to the 500 block of Welwyn Road on July 27.
Police said a 2012 Jeep Cherokee was backing out of a driveway and struck the victim.
The victim, 76-year-old Lucy Le, was taken to the hospital were where later died from her injuries.
Police said speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash.
Officers continue to investigate.
