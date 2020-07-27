Windows broken, tagged at District 5 bar in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Windows were broken and tagged at the District 5 bar in Richmond as groups gathered downtown on Monday night.
NBC12′s Brent Solomon reports that a large group of people moved through the area along Main Street.
Several windows at the bar were broken and spray painted Monday night after it had been previously vandalized.
There are reports that a group of protesters were telling the vandals to stop damaging the building.
An NBC12 employee on the scene at the time reported hearing a gunshot and noticed someone with a handgun.
Several people in the group dispersed after the altercation outside the bar while others continued on.
This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12 for the latest.
