Virginia Breeze bus service resumes after suspending services

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation has relaunched its Virginia Breeze Intercity Bus service.
The popular service, connecting under-served, rural areas of Virginia along the I-81 and I-66 corridors to the national bus network returned suspending its services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Aug. 7, the Virginia Breeze Bus Lines will offer a total of three routes:
- The Valley Flyer, route between Blacksburg and Washington D.C.
- The Piedmont Express, which will connect Danville to Washington, D.C., along the U.S. 29 and I-66 corridor
- The Capital Connector, which will connect Martinsville to Richmond along U.S. 58 and route 360/15 and then continue on to Washington, D.C., via I-95.
Virginia Breeze adopted new branding and taglines as well to better reflect the bus line’s mission: ‘Connecting the Commonwealth'. The new logo and bus wraps use vibrant and modern colors and typography embodying the movement and speed of transportation.
“As our first state-sponsored intercity bus service, the Virginia Breeze’s inaugural route – now known as the Valley Flyer – exceeded all of our expectations,” Jennifer Mitchell, Director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation said. “Last year, it provided a total of 33,210 rides, reducing congestion and providing essential travel alternatives for all Virginians.”
As part of new safety measures, those passengers able to safely do so will be required to wear face coverings.
Buses will also operate at 50 percent capacity, with an empty seat next to each passenger.
Passengers traveling together, such as members of the same household, may sit together in a shared row.
Additional safety guidelines are posted inside bus shelters, on buses, and virtually on social media and the website.
Tickets for all routes are available on the website starting on July 27. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
