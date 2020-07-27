Virginia high school fall sports delayed; VHSL votes for three condensed seasons

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - High school sports in public schools will not start in the fall, but all three athletic seasons are scheduled to happen.
The Virginia High School League voted on Monday morning to adopt Model 3 of its sports calendar options, which is to delay the start of activities until mid-December, then each season holding an abbreviated schedule. The vote was passed with a 34-1 tally.
This option, which was heavily favored by coaches and athletic directors across the state, will see high school sports begin in mid-December and run through late June.
The seasons will be scheduled as follows:
- Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28)
- Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)
- Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)
This story will be updated as we receive comment from officials and coaches.
