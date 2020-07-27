USPS: 18-year-old arrested in connection to paintball assault on mail carrier

USPS: 18-year-old arrested in connection to paintball assault on mail carrier
The USPS says a suspect or suspects in this green colored Cheverolet Malibu fired a paintball gun at a mail carrer several times. (Source: USPS)
By Karina Bolster | July 27, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 11:29 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an alleged assault on a USPS mail carrier in June.

On Friday, June 19 around 3:30 p.m. Henrico Police responded to the 200 block of S. Elm Avenue in Highland Springs for the report of an assault.

According to police, the victim, a mail carrier for USPS, was walking his assigned beat when he said a vehicle passed him on the street, made a u-turn and came up behind him and yelled.

[ USPS offers up to $50k reward in connection to mail carrier assault ]

“As the victim turned, someone in the vehicle shot at him with a paintball gun multiple times, striking him on an extremity,” police said.

Police said the vehicle then left the area.

A United States Postal Service (USPS) representative arrived on the scene to take over the investigation.

A USPS official said the victim was struck several times by a suspect or suspects in a late model green colored Chevrolet Malibu with possible Virginia tags.

At the time, USPS offered up to a $50,000 reward in connection to the alleged assault.

On July 15, the United States Postal Inspection Service announced an arrest was made in connection to this investigation.

The 18-year-old, who was not identified, faces a charge of assault on a federal employee.

“Assault of a USPS employee is a federal offense and security of our employees is a priority for the USPIS,” a tweet said.

The case will be prosecuted federally by the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Virginia.

Under the statute (18 U.S. Code § 111.), if convicted, a suspect could face one to eight years in federal prison, depending on factors involved.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.