USPS: 18-year-old arrested in connection to paintball assault on mail carrier

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an alleged assault on a USPS mail carrier in June.
On Friday, June 19 around 3:30 p.m. Henrico Police responded to the 200 block of S. Elm Avenue in Highland Springs for the report of an assault.
According to police, the victim, a mail carrier for USPS, was walking his assigned beat when he said a vehicle passed him on the street, made a u-turn and came up behind him and yelled.
“As the victim turned, someone in the vehicle shot at him with a paintball gun multiple times, striking him on an extremity,” police said.
Police said the vehicle then left the area.
A United States Postal Service (USPS) representative arrived on the scene to take over the investigation.
A USPS official said the victim was struck several times by a suspect or suspects in a late model green colored Chevrolet Malibu with possible Virginia tags.
At the time, USPS offered up to a $50,000 reward in connection to the alleged assault.
On July 15, the United States Postal Inspection Service announced an arrest was made in connection to this investigation.
The 18-year-old, who was not identified, faces a charge of assault on a federal employee.
“Assault of a USPS employee is a federal offense and security of our employees is a priority for the USPIS,” a tweet said.
The case will be prosecuted federally by the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Virginia.
Under the statute (18 U.S. Code § 111.), if convicted, a suspect could face one to eight years in federal prison, depending on factors involved.
