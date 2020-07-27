Some Virginia’s health districts are seeing a surge in COVID-19, sounding the alarm for public health experts

“What it basically means is over the past couple of weeks, there has been a very steep incline that has been sustained,” Lewis said. So far, Virginia has avoided the kind of headline-grabbing case growth that’s occurred in states such as Texas, Florida and Louisiana as safety restrictions across the country have almost universally been loosened or lifted (though many states are now reimposing rules to mitigate the spread). But public health experts are sounding the alarm over recent increases in Virginia, fearing that the trend will continue to worsen in the coming weeks.