Several businesses near VCU damaged during riots

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several businesses near VCU were damaged during this weekend’s riots.
Two restaurants on Grace Street, Ramen Spot and the Village Café, had their windows shattered.
The manager of Ramen Spot, Lee Hong Chang, says she chose to board up her business.
She says this is the second time in weeks her restaurant’s window has been smashed.
On Saturday night, police say a group of rioters shattered windows, tagged buildings and sidewalks with graffiti and set fires as they marched through the VCU campus.
The university’s president says the damage is expected to cost more than $100,000.
