Second night of protests erupt downtown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A second night of protests erupted in downtown Richmond. The protests lasted four hours.
Six arrests occurred overnight and a number of fires were set by rioters, including a dump truck outside of RPD headquarters.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and RPD Police Chief Gerald Smith say out of town rioters who are being led by white supremacists, are posing as Black Lives Matter supporters and were behind Saturday’s chaos.
Damage also happened around VCU’s campus, including buildings and businesses on West Grace Street.
VCU’s President says about 80 windows were broken on campus among other damage.
