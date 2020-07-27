Saving on your phone bill during Covid-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -We're all looking for little ways to save money during the pandemic. And one quick and easy idea-- may be to zero in on your phone bill.
Home is not just where the heart is.... it’s also where your wi-fi is. If you’re working from home-- that means you may be using way less data for your smart phone. So, see how much data you’re actually using-- and if you can go to a lower data plan-- which can cost less.
Also, look at the new phone plans. In a lot of cases you can actually add up to 4 lines on one account. Doing that--reduces the amount that you’re paying per phone line.
Kim Palmer- a personal finance expert with Nerdwallet, helped us put a few ideas together. She says another big one-- opt in-- to auto pay. “You log into your account and you just set up your bill to just automatically pay each month. Out of your bank account. And it can save you $5 to $10 a month. A lot of people don’t realize that or don’t bother signing up,” said Palmer.
Those savings really do add up especially if you auto pay for an entire year.
And be sure understand your smart phone contract before you make any changes.
In most cases it does cost you if you break your contract early.
when your contract is up! Shop around-- don't just re-sign.
And make sure you aren't missing out on any built in phone discounts through your employer.
This is usually offered at larger companies. If you don’t ask-- you won’t know.
