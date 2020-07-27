Richmond City Council to discuss criminal justice reform

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s City Council will be voting on criminal justice reform items.
The city council will be discussing the following agendas:
- To rename that portion of U.S. Route 1, known as Jefferson Davis Highway and located within the corporate boundaries of the City, from its northerly terminus at its intersection with Hull Street to its southerly terminus at the corporate limits of the City near its intersection with Walmsley Boulevard, as “Richmond Highway.”
- To request that the Chief Administrative Officer cause to be established a work group including certain employees of the City and a member of the City Council to develop a plan and recommendations for the implementation of a “Marcus Alert” program by October 1, 2020.
- To request that the Chief Administrative Officer cause to be prepared and submitted to the Council and the Mayor a report identifying funding in the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 General Fund Budget and the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Special Fund Budget appropriated to the Department of Police for mental health, substance abuse, and social service functions and that provides recommendations, to the extent permitted by law, for the re-appropriation and transfer of such funding from the Department of Police to other City departments and to community mental health, substance abuse, and social service programs designed to perform such functions.
- To authorize the Mayor of Richmond, in his capacity as Director of Emergency Management, to order the temporary removal and storage of certain statues in the City of Richmond, whose presence creates a public safety concern or necessitates their removal for their preservation, on July 1, 2020, for the safety and health of the residents of Richmond and the protection of property.
