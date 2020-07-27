Police: 27-year-old Henrico man arrested, charged for indecent exposure

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a 27-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure.
On July 23, police responded to the 10000 block of Woodman Trace Lane for a suspicious situation.
A homeowner investigated a noise and saw a man, later identified as Hunter B. Needham, 27, walking in the yard and near a ladder against the home.
During the investigation, police say the suspect was also seen on another home security camera. The video captured images of a nude man on a front porch holding a wine bottle.
Police say Needham was charged with indecent exposure and peeping into a dwelling.
Needham turned himself in on July 24.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.