Police: Man fires ‘numerous’ shots at vehicle during road rage incident

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights police are searching for a man suspected of being involved in a road rage shooting.
Police said the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. on July 26.
Officials said after the suspect exchanged words with another driver in the 1600 block of the Boulevard, he approached the victim at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Franklin.
“The suspect exited his vehicle with a rifle and fired numerous rounds at the victim’s vehicle while it was traveling on Maple Avenue,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Master Detective Adam Brandeberry at 804-520-9327 or send an email brandeberrya@colonialheightsva.gov. You can also call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
