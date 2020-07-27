News to Know for July 27: Overnight protests; VHSL’s decision on calendar; Back to learning plans; Statewide virtual job fair; Colonial Downs racing; Triple-digit heat

News to Know for July 27: Overnight protests; VHSL’s decision on calendar; Back to learning plans; Statewide virtual job fair; Colonial Downs racing; Triple-digit heat
A dumpster fire in downtown Richmond during Sunday night's protests. (Source: NBC12)
July 27, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 7:16 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.

Bring On the Heaaaatttt!!

Extreme Heat Returns, with some scattered storms providing relief Tuesday and Wednesday.

Record high of 101 within reach. Mostly sunny and HOT. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Heat Advisory for southeast VA.

Near-triple digit heat Monday and Tuesday

Second Night Of Protests

A second night of protests erupted in downtown Richmond. The protests lasted four hours.

Six arrests occurred overnight and a number of fires were set by rioters, including a dump truck outside of RPD headquarters.

A dumpster fire in downtown Richmond during Sunday night's protests.
A dumpster fire in downtown Richmond during Sunday night's protests. (Source: NBC12)

Damage also happened around VCU’s campus Saturday, including buildings and businesses on West Grace Street.

NBC12′s On Your Side Town Hall

A special edition of First At Four will be hosting an ‘On Your Side’ town hall discussion on the upcoming school year plans.

NBC12 will be talking to school leaders, parents, students and teachers about the unprecedented school year.

Join the conversation live on the NBC12 Facebook page or watch live on air starting at 4 p.m.

Richmond City Council Votes On Criminal Justice Reform

Richmond City Council is expected to discuss and vote on a number of criminal justice reform items.

Among the items are creating and implementing a “Marcus Alert” system, which would require mental health professionals to respond to someone in crisis. Leaders will also vote on whether or not to start the process of reallocating funds from the Richmond Police Department to more mental health resources.

School’s Back To Learning Plans

Several school boards have yet to vote on their back to learning plans. That is expected to happen in the last week of July.

Those school systems include:

Statewide Job Fair

The Virginia Employment Commission is helping host a statewide virtual hiring event to “Help Virginians get back to work.”

On July 28, from 1 to 5 p.m., the commission will team with state agencies and companies across the commonwealth to offer jobs. Veteran priority is from 1 - 2 p.m.

There will be more than 150 employers with available jobs posted. Click here for the full list of employers.

John Lewis Funeral Recap

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

The bridge became a landmark in the fight for racial justice when Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten there 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday,” a key event that helped galvanize support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

The casket of Rep. John Lewis moves over the Edmund Pettus Bridge by horse drawn carriage during a memorial service for Lewis, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Selma, Ala. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020.
The casket of Rep. John Lewis moves over the Edmund Pettus Bridge by horse drawn carriage during a memorial service for Lewis, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Selma, Ala. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (Source: John Bazemore)

Lewis returned to Selma each March in commemoration.

VHSL’s Decision

The Virginia High School League will decide the 2020-2021 sports calendar on July 27, it determined during a meeting on Wednesday morning.

The organization is considering three models, none of which see a high school football season in the fall.

Schools are also permitted to continue out-of-season activities.

Spectator-Free Racing At Colonial Downs

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Colonial Downs announced on Tuesday that it will be moving to a “spectator-free” racing program for the 2020 race meet, which opens on July 27.

The decision comes after a request from the Virginia Racing Commission and the Virginia Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association.

Officials said the move comes out of the abundance of caution and allows Colonial Downs to focus on key operating areas.

Final Thought

Running has taught me, perhaps more than anything else, that there’s no reason to fear starting lines or other new beginnings - Amby Burfoot

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.