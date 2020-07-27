Man indicted on federal gun charge in connection to incident near Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man accused of being involved in an incident at the Robert E. Lee monument last month has been indicted by a federal jury on a gun charge.
Matthew Frezza faces a count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
Police say Frezza was in one of three pickup trucks on June 12, one of which ran over a protester’s bicycle after a confrontation.
Officers made three traffic stops related to the incident and detained multiple people. The traffic stops also turned up multiple assault-style rifles, handguns, ammunition and body armor. Three of the assault-style rifles and one handgun were seized.
Police said Frezza was the passenger in a truck stopped on Three Chopt Road.
He was denied bond by a Richmond judge last month.
Frezza is due back in court on Thursday, July 30.
