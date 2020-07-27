Man charged in connection to double homicide, crash along Forest Hill Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police arrested a man in connection to a double homicide that happened on Forest Hill Avenue in June.
Emergency crews were called to the scene along Forest Hill Avenue near Bland Street around 1:15 a.m. on June 24 after a car crashed over a guardrail at a creek next to the Crossroads restaurant.
Police say two of the men in the vehicle had been shot before the crash.
Police identified the victims who died as Cinque Johnson, 24, and Larry Branch, Jr, 24, both of Richmond. A third man was injured in the crash and survived.
Police later arrested Geoffrey Stone in connection to the homicides. He’s charged with malicious wounding and use of firearm in commission of a felony. Additional charges are still pending.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at 804-317-6922 Or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.