Innsbrook After Hours cancels shows for 2020

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Innsbrook After Hours announced that is has canceled all shows for the rest of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve tried to give you a summer of great music but unfortunately, given the current guidelines and restrictions around the pandemic in Virginia, it isn’t possible for us to provide the level of service and entertainment you have come to expect,” Innsbrook said in an email.
Innsbrook After Hours said that most of the shows have already been rescheduled for 2021.
Chase Rice will help kick off the 2021 season on May 22, with Lee Brice and Jon Pardi also scheduled to play next year. However, the Billy Currington concert has been canceled.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.