Henrico police conducting death investigation in County’s west end

Henrico police conducting death investigation in County’s west end
Henrico police are currently conducting a death investigation off Eastport Boulevard (Source: NBC12)
By Karina Bolster | July 27, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT - Updated July 27 at 12:02 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are conducting a death investigation in the County’s west end near South Laburnum Avenue.

Around 6:10 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 5600 block of Eastport Boulevard for a medical emergency.

“We are currently in the early stages of a death investigation and are not seeking any suspects, at this time,” police said.

Several officers were seen in cruisers near the dumpster of a building off Eastport Boulevard.

Police added foul play is not suspected at this time.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.