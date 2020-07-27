Henrico police conducting death investigation in County’s east end

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are conducting a death investigation in the County’s east end near South Laburnum Avenue.
Around 6:10 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 5600 block of Eastport Boulevard for a medical emergency.
“We are currently in the early stages of a death investigation and are not seeking any suspects, at this time,” police said.
Several officers were seen in cruisers near the dumpster of a building off Eastport Boulevard.
Police added foul play is not suspected at this time.
This is a developing story, check back later for updates.
