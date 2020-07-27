Forecast: Near-triple digit heat Monday and Tuesday

First Alert Weather Days for heat and humidity

By Andrew Freiden | July 27, 2020 at 3:49 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 3:49 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Extreme Heat Returns, with some scattered storms providing relief Tuesday and Wednesday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR EXTREME HEAT

MONDAY: Record high of 101 within reach. Mostly sunny and HOT. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Heat Advisory for southeast VA.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very hot again. Heat Advisory likely for portions of VA. A few showers and storms possible. Best rain chance is north and west of RVA where there is a marginal risk for severe weather with gusty winds the primary threat. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

