Forecast: Near-triple digit heat Monday and Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Extreme Heat Returns, with some scattered storms providing relief Tuesday and Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR EXTREME HEAT
MONDAY: Record high of 101 within reach. Mostly sunny and HOT. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Heat Advisory for southeast VA.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very hot again. Heat Advisory likely for portions of VA. A few showers and storms possible. Best rain chance is north and west of RVA where there is a marginal risk for severe weather with gusty winds the primary threat. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
