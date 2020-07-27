Colonial Downs postpones opening card due to heat conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Downs Group announced they have postponed today’s opening card at the Colonial Downs racetrack due to heat conditions reaching over 100 degrees.
The opening race will be re-scheduled for Aug. 2.
Colonial Downs Group says the change is to safeguard the health of people working, transportation of horse and horses racing during these conditions.
Colonial Downs will also be monitoring tomorrow’s heat index and could delay its scheduled 5:30 p.m. post time or also postpone races for July 28.
An official call on Tuesday’s race card will be made at noon tomorrow.
Colonial Downs Group, a subsidiary of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, announced last week that it will alter course from hosting limited spectators to a “spectator-free” racing program for the 2020 race meet.
