Colleges, universities planning mix of in-person and virtual learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students making the transition to adulthood are going to have to deal with even more changes.
It looks like all local universities are going to try to have in-person learning, as well as some online classes.
VCU will test all students living on campus and must test negative to move in. In-person classes will be smaller with social distancing and some classes will be online starting Aug. 17.
Virginia State University, which also starts on the 17, will have in-person and online classes. Freshmen and seniors will get priority. There will be no fall break, with face-to-face classes stopping after Thanksgiving.
The University of Richmond is asking incoming students to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus. And they too will be tested for COVID-19 prior to the start of classes on Aug. 24.
UVA starts on Aug. 25 with reduced class sizes and some online lectures. There will also be no fall break and in-person instruction will end by Thanksgiving.
Virginia Tech says all students are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus and all 9,100 students living on campus will be tested when they move in. The first day of classes is Aug. 24.
