Chesterfield to honor those 100 years of age or older

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County’s Department of Citizen Information and Resources’ Office of Aging and Disability Services is searching those 100 years of age or older so that they can be honored.
“Centenarians interested in being recognized are asked to share details of their lives, distinctive experiences and achievements by completing a two-part submission process,” officials said.
First, the recognition request form must be filled out by Aug. 7. The application can be filled out online, by email or by mail.
- Email: agingservices@chesterfield.gov
- Mail: Office of Aging and Disability Services Attention: Centenarian Program P.O. Box 40 Chesterfield, VA 23832
Second, the Centenarian Social History form must also be completed and submitted by Aug. 7. This form can be filled out with the same information as above.
A special recognition will happen at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Details for viewing have yet to be announced.
