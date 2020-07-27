Carytown Watermelon Festival canceled; organizers hope to reschedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Organizers of the Carytown Watermelon Festival announced that the 37th annual festival has been canceled - for now - due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Although this decision is a difficult one, it is in all our best interest to remain healthy, safe and cognizant of those around us who may be affected by having such a festival,” festival organizers said on Facebook. “It will always be our first priority to ensure the safety of our guests, vendors, sponsors and Carytown merchants.”
Local and State COVID-19 regulations in the current phase of re-opening are limiting open-air events in the city to a maximum of 250 people, and organizers hope the festival will be much larger than that - like in past years.
The festival had been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9. Organizers say they hope to reschedule and will look for options in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.