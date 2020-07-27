Additional DMV locations to reopen throughout Virginia

Additional DMV locations to reopen throughout Virginia
According to a statement from the DMV, the transportation package was meant "to create sustainable funding for transit, rail, and roads, invest in systemic safety improvements, and support a multi-modal system in Virginia." (Source: WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 27, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT - Updated July 27 at 2:15 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen an additional five locations throughout the commonwealth in August.

The additional locations will allow approximately 550 appointment opportunities each day.

The following locations will reopen on Aug. 3:

  • Clintwood (2311 Dickenson Hwy., Clintwood, VA 24228) - Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Petersburg (120 Wagner Road, Petersburg, VA 23805) - Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
  • Rocky Mount (305 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151) - Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
  • Suffolk (1040 Centerbrooke Ln., Suffolk, VA 23434) - Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
  • Winchester (4050 Valley Pike, Winchester, VA 22602) - Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

These locations are in addition to the ones that reopened on July 20. Services are available through appointments only.

For a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.