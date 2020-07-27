Additional DMV locations to reopen throughout Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen an additional five locations throughout the commonwealth in August.
The additional locations will allow approximately 550 appointment opportunities each day.
The following locations will reopen on Aug. 3:
- Clintwood (2311 Dickenson Hwy., Clintwood, VA 24228) - Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Petersburg (120 Wagner Road, Petersburg, VA 23805) - Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
- Rocky Mount (305 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151) - Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
- Suffolk (1040 Centerbrooke Ln., Suffolk, VA 23434) - Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
- Winchester (4050 Valley Pike, Winchester, VA 22602) - Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
These locations are in addition to the ones that reopened on July 20. Services are available through appointments only.
For a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.
