Virginia Lottery passes $20 million in online game prizes in less than a month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Since launching on July 1, more than $20 million dollars has been won in online Virginia Lottery prizes.
Online Virginia Lottery players have had more than four million wins. Prizes include $25,000 on July 12 in Arlington.
Online sales of lottery products became legal on July 1. That includes Mega Millions, Powerball, Cash4Life and new instant win games which offer prizes up to $500,000. Daily draw games like Pick 3, Pick 4 and Cash 5 will be added to the online platform next year.
“We’re excited that consumers really like the convenience and reliability of this new way of playing Virginia Lottery games,” said Kevin Hall, Virginia Lottery executive director. “Our new online platform allows adult customers to play anytime they want, anywhere they are. Whether you play online or at one of our 5,300 licensed retail locations, Virginia Lottery profits generate significant resources each year for Virginia’s public schools.”
Virginia Lottery games can be played online from anywhere in Virginia through www.valottery.com. As with all Virginia Lottery games, you must 18 or older to play.
