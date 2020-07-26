VCU: Protests cause over $100,000 in damage after windows smashed, buildings tagged

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU reported that buildings and windows on the university’s Monroe Park campus were damaged on Saturday night.
A message from university president Michael Rao said the damage is expected to cost more than $100,000.
“Both Richmond and VCU Police tell us the demonstrators were different last night compared to those participating in other peaceful demonstrations that occurred in Richmond over the last several weeks,” Rao said. “The protest was promoted in social media and flyers to be destructive, ostensibly to support protests in Portland. We are concerned about groups that promote destruction and violence co-opting important social justice reform movements.”
About 80 windows were smashed, tables and trash cans were pulled into the street and several buildings were spray-painted.
VCU has asked the Commonwealth’s Attorney to press criminal charges against individuals who were involved.
