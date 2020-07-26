Planned Parenthood opens new East End center

“We are thrilled to serve our patients from our new home in the East End,” said Dr. Shanthi Ramesh, medical director for VLPP. “Virginia League for Planned Parenthood patients often rely on us for our well-known services like birth control and STI testing but we know their health needs include primary care too. Now instead of traveling to us, we will be able to see patients closer to home making it easier and more convenient to get the high-quality care VLPP is known for. We look forward to building community with and serving the medical needs of our patients here.”