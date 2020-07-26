Planned Parenthood opens new East End center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia League for Planned Parenthood opened a new health center in the East End on Thursday, July 23.
The East End health center is located 1122 N. 25th St. and is the second center in the Richmond area.
“The new Richmond East End health center will meet a critical need in the community,” said VLPP CEO and President Paulette McElwain. “By providing essential primary care services, community education and working closely with the neighbors and leaders who are and have been serving the East End, VLPP is poised to aid in supporting the overall health and wellness of the entire region.”
The health center is accessible by public transportation, includes 12 exam rooms, a conference room and administrative spaces.
“We are thrilled to serve our patients from our new home in the East End,” said Dr. Shanthi Ramesh, medical director for VLPP. “Virginia League for Planned Parenthood patients often rely on us for our well-known services like birth control and STI testing but we know their health needs include primary care too. Now instead of traveling to us, we will be able to see patients closer to home making it easier and more convenient to get the high-quality care VLPP is known for. We look forward to building community with and serving the medical needs of our patients here.”
A release from the league states the building was funded by private donations.
Patients may book appointments online or by calling 804-355-4358.
