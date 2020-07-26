Forecast: 3 days of near 100° Heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Extreme Heat Returns, with a few chances for storms by midweek.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s. A dip in humidity in the afternoon keeps us away from Heat Advisory criteria.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR EXTREME HEAT
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and HOT. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Heat Advisory likely, especially East of RVA
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very hot again. Heat Advisory likely. A few showers and storms possible. Best rain chance is West of RVA. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
