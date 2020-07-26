‘Donate Love’ blood drive to raise donations for COVID-19 patients

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - One family is hosting a blood drive to honor their sick relatives and help those with COVID-19.
Eddie and Mary Padow, along with other family members, are hosting the drive in honor of their grandchildren, Skyler and Zoe. Skyler, age 12, has bone cancer and Zoe, age six, has congenital hyperinsulinism, a rare disease that affects 1 in 50,000 births.
The drive will take place Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at ATLAS42 in Innsbrook. All donations go directly to the blood bank.
Due to COVID-19, registration must be done ahead of time at www.redcrossblood.org. Click “Find Blood Drive” and type “skylerzoe.”
Bring two valid forms of ID and arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled time.
