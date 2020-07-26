Dominion Energy announces VUU, VSU to benefit from “HBCU Promise” program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy announced that 11 historically Black colleges and universities will receive part of a $35 million initiative aimed at “promoting higher education equity.”
“We have all been witness to our country’s evolving conversation on race and social justice,” said Thomas Farrell, Dominion Energy chairman, president and CEO. “The country is changing, and we have been looking for ways that we can make a difference. Investing in these important institutions – which serve as a springboard for social and economic mobility for so many – is one way we can help.”
The grants will focus on four general areas: operating needs, urgent capital needs, endowment and scholarships.
Eleven colleges in Virginia, South Carolina, Ohio and North Carolina are in the program. Two Virginia colleges, Virginia Union University in Richmond and Virginia State University in Petersburg, will be included.
Details about a “Dominion Energy Educational Equity” scholarship will be provided at a later date.
