Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approves $50k in rental and mortgage relief

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved $50,000 in funding assistance due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.
The funding, which was approved during the board’s July 22 meeting, will assist rent and mortgage relief in the county.
The $50,000 will be allocated to the Area Congregations Together Service RVA, or ACTS RVA, a regional nonprofit that provides funding, support and resources to people experiencing a financial crisis.
Chesterfield County renters and homeowners who are having trouble making their monthly payment can call 804-644-2401 and leave a message.
Residents that meet these qualifications can fill out this form to apply for assistance.
Because of a high volume of inquiries, ACT RVA says it may take a few days to respond to each inquiry.
In June, the Board of Supervisors approved allocating $5 million in CARES Act money to launch the Back in Business grant program to aid Chesterfield businesses affected by COVID-19. $1.9 million was awarded to Chesterfield businesses in need of financial relief.
Since June 18, Chesterfield Economic Development has awarded grants to more than 200 businesses in the county.
