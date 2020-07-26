Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center to undergo security analysis after two inmates escape

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center will undergo a security analysis after the escape of two inmates.
“Bon Air is an old campus, and this incident highlights the need for a more modern state-of-the-art secure treatment facility,” said Valerie Boykin, director of the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, or DJJ. “Prior to this incident, we had not had an escape in over 20 years.”
DJJ investigators and residential management are conducting internal review. An external team is conducting an independent analysis of the facility.
Virginia State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and Michigan Law Enforcement agencies were involved in the apprehension of two individuals who escaped from the center last week. They were later found in Michigan.
“All of the dedicated professionals committed to the rehabilitation of the youth in our care at Bon Air join me in hoping that investigators will get to the bottom of this incident so that appropriate action may be taken,” Boykin said.
