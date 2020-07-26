Alzheimer’s Association to hold Richmond ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Alzheimer’s Association is holding a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” to support those affected by the disease.
Instead of hosting a large gathering, participants can walk as individuals or in small groups on the sidewalk, tracks and trails in the Richmond area.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Marie Kolendo, senior executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Richmond chapter. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved, healthy and safe.”
On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers.
The walk is scheduled for Oct. 31, 2020.
