Protests continue in Richmond, unlawful assembly declared, dump truck set on fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 200-300 protesters made their way from Monroe Park to Richmond Police Headquarters Saturday night, where an unlawful assembly was declared.
NBC12 photojournalists at the scene say tear gas was deployed into the crowd at some point.
Richmond Police say a city dump truck was set on fire. Around 11:30 the fire was put out by the Richmond Fire Department.
Virginia State Police are also on scene, VSP says it is “on post to protect RPD Headquarters from protesters.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
