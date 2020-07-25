Governor on COVID-19 data: Virginia to take additional steps if ‘numbers don’t come down'

Governor on COVID-19 data: Virginia to take additional steps if ‘numbers don’t come down'
Gov. Ralph Northam outlined plans Thursday to remove a state-owned statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. (Source: Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Hannah Eason | July 25, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT - Updated July 25 at 5:17 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted on Saturday that he will be watching public health data as COVID-19 cases increase in the commonwealth.

“If the numbers don’t come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus,” Northam said.

Virginia entered Phase three of reopening on July 1. The Virginia Department of Health reported 83,609 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Saturday - a 1,245 case increase since Friday. The positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, is at 7.5 percent - a slight increase from weeks passed.

[ Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate at 7.5% ]

Northam asked Virginians to wear a mask and practice social distancing ‘so we don’t have to move back.'

“Be smart and stay safe,” Northam said.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.