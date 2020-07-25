Former Gov. Douglas Wilder to discuss Korean War experience in virtual event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder will discuss his experiences in the Korean War during a livestream event on Monday, July 27.
Wilder served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and received a Bronze Star medal for his combat service.
Virginia War Memorial Education Director Jim Triesler will interview Wilder on July 27, the anniversary of the signing of the armistice and ending the fighting between North and South Korea in 1953.
The “Eyewitness to History” interview will air from 11 a.m. to noon on facebook.com/virginiawarmemorial and vawarmemorial.org.
Registration is required to view this free event, as space is limited. To register, visit vawarmemorial.org/learn/livestreams/.
